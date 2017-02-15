Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Updated: 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Therapy dog spreads Valentine's Day love at Texas Children's Hospital

golden retriever
Texas Children's therapy dog, Elsa, a golden retriever (not pictured), visited patients for Valentine's Day. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON —

It can be hard for children and their families to spend Valentine's Day in the hospital, but one pup made sure to give lots of love in Houston Tuesday.

KTRK reported that Elsa, a golden retriever, visited Texas Children's Hospital to give cards, cuddles and kisses to patients

See a video of her visit, from the hospital's Facebook page, below.

 
Elsa delivers special Valentine’s Day cards to patient families

Texas Children's therapy dog, Elsa, sure knows how to warm patients’ hearts on Valentine’s Day.

Posted by Texas Children's Hospital on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

 
 

