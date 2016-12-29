By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An off-duty police officer in Arlington, Texas, made a physically demanding deal with a teen boy caught smoking pot outside a movie theater.

Officer Eric Ball was at an Arlington movie theater when he was told that someone was smoking pot nearby, according to WFAA. Ball saw a teenager toss away the marijuana cigarette when he approached. The teen was respectful toward the officer and admitted he had made a mistake.

Lt. Chris Cook with Arlington police told WFAA that Ball decided to give the teen an alternative, "He said, 'You give me 200 push-ups, I won't put you in jail.'"

Raiza Paradez posted video to Facebook showing the teen complying with the officer.

Big UP's to the Arlington Police Officer that made the young black guy that decided to smoke weed on the movie theater parking lot to do push-ups then take him to jail or shoot him just Cuz. We need more cops like this. #Policeeverywhereneedtotakenotes #ArlingtonPoliceDept Posted by Raiza Paredez on Monday, December 26, 2016

Ball located his mother in the theater and she thanked him for his approach to the situation.

"She gave a stern warning to her son and even told the officer, 'I would have made him do more push-ups,'" Cook told WFAA.

