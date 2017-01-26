Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:41 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 9:33 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By WFTV
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. —
Two boys were arrested Thursday on charges that they were planning to kill classmates and teachers Friday during a mass shooting at a Lady Lake, Florida, charter middle school, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities were alerted to the boys, aged 13 and 14, on Tuesday when school officials learned of their alleged plan, investigators said.
Rumors had been circulating at The Villages Charter Middle School that the teens, who were not identified, were planning the attack, deputies said.
“Witnesses indicated that some students had been warned not to come to school on Friday,” a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office media release said.
The 13-year-old boy was intercepted by deputies when he got to school Wednesday and according to a release, “At that time, he acknowledged conversations involving the plot and referenced the mass shooting at Columbine High School.”
While talking to the boy, investigators said they learned of the 14-year-old’s involvement in the plan and quickly located him on campus, the sheriff’s office said.
No weapons were found on either of the students, nor in their bags and lockers, deputies said.
Both boys were arrested at their respective homes Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Firearms were recovered from the teens’ homes, investigators said.
“The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for those students brave enough to speak out about the plot,” the SCSO release said. “Their heroic actions may have prevented a deadly tragedy and loss of precious life.”
