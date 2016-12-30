David Hogg said he took a job to pay for Christmas gifts for his cousins, but the teen claims he wasn't paid for the work he did.

By Jason Stoogenke

WSOCTV.com

David Hogg, 15, said he has 15 cousins, so he took a job with Little Dreamer Productions in north Charlotte to be able to buy them Christmas presents.

"I wanted to buy all my cousins Christmas presents," he said. "I have a lot of cousins, so it would have been nice to buy them gifts."

Hogg said he worked two events, one dressed as an elf making balloon animals.

"I probably made close to 200 balloon animals," he said.

He said he earned $275, but has not been paid.

He said it's been almost three weeks and that he feels "betrayed."

He said the business gave him a check, but that he "went to his bank to cash it out, but he didn't have sufficient funds."

Andre Bryant said he used to work for Little Dreamer and that multiple people have been contacting him, saying they haven't been paid.

"About 15 people in the past two weeks," he said.

Bryant and another former employee, John Merry, said they're going to donate $275 to Hogg.

"He's 15. You know, that's like his first job and that's the taste in his mouth he gets," Merry said. Hogg's mother filed a police report Thursday.

"My son did a great job, was on-time, did everything he was asked to do. I got good feedback," she said. "His one word he described is betrayed and he shouldn't be feeling betrayed at 15 with his first job."

She also posted a message on Facebook, saying, "Warning - do not let your teenagers work for this company!!!"

When WSOCTV.com went to Little Dreamer's office Thursday afternoon, no one was there.

The phone number was disconnected and the company posted a message on its Facebook page:

"[We] are closing our doors for a few weeks due to personal health issues. We have every intention of paying all of the vendors we owe money, and are looking to a better 2017."

Little Dreamer has had a good reputation.

According to state records, it's been around more than a decade. And it has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.