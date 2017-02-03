Teen seeks guardianship of sister after parents die

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
GROVEPORT, Ohio —
An Ohio teenager is seeking legal guardianship of his younger sister after the pair lost both of their parents within an 18-month span.
Kyle Nester, 18, of Groveport, is determined to take care of his 15-year-old sister, Madison. Nester told ABC6 in Columbus that his sister is all that he has left.
The siblings’ mother, Tammy Nester, died suddenly last week after becoming ill. Their father, Roy Nester, died on Christmas Eve 2015.
“I'm going to try and take guardianship of her and make sure she has everything she needs through college and everything,” Nester told the news station.
The Groveport Madison High School honor student said that his grandparents, who live a couple of hours away, support his decision. They are helping him with the legal resources he needs to take on his new responsibility.
The Groveport community is also pitching in to help the pair. A fundraiser is being held Thursday night at a pizza restaurant, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help them with expenses.
As of Thursday morning, the page had raised a little over $5,000.
“I know it’s not going to be easy, but I have the whole community behind me,” Nester told ABC6.
People were also showing their support on social media.
What a great son, brother, and now a father figure 😊👍Posted by Chris Estrada on Thursday, February 23, 2017
If anyone can please go to flyers tonight in groveport 15% of the money goes to Kyle nester who is trying to gain legal...Posted by Katie Hawkins on Thursday, February 23, 2017
I DO not know these individuals but "BRAVO" to this young MAN for his honor and courage, His parents have raised a fine young man!! May God Bless and Keep them both!!Posted by Tammi Powell on Thursday, February 23, 2017
Nester plans to attend Ohio State University after graduation while continuing to support his sister, the news station reported.
