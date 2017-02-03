Teen seeks guardianship of sister after parents die

By Crystal Bonvillian

An Ohio teenager is seeking legal guardianship of his younger sister after the pair lost both of their parents within an 18-month span.

Kyle Nester, 18, of Groveport, is determined to take care of his 15-year-old sister, Madison. Nester told ABC6 in Columbus that his sister is all that he has left.

The siblings’ mother, Tammy Nester, died suddenly last week after becoming ill. Their father, Roy Nester, died on Christmas Eve 2015.

“I'm going to try and take guardianship of her and make sure she has everything she needs through college and everything,” Nester told the news station.

The Groveport Madison High School honor student said that his grandparents, who live a couple of hours away, support his decision. They are helping him with the legal resources he needs to take on his new responsibility.

The Groveport community is also pitching in to help the pair. A fundraiser is being held Thursday night at a pizza restaurant, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help them with expenses.

As of Thursday morning, the page had raised a little over $5,000.

“I know it’s not going to be easy, but I have the whole community behind me,” Nester told ABC6.

People were also showing their support on social media.

Nester plans to attend Ohio State University after graduation while continuing to support his sister, the news station reported.