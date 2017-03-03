Teen rams Mercedes into trooper's car, authorities say

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:20 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Lauren Foreman
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A teenage runaway was arrested after she rammed a Mercedes into a state trooper’s car, the Georgia State Patrol said.
The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. Friday on I-75 North in northwest Atlanta, according to a GSP statement.
The trooper tried to stop the Mercedes for failure to maintain her lane and driving without headlights, the GSP said. The driver sped away, then pretended to yield to a trooper near Northside Drive, according to the GSP.
Instead, she took off again as the trooper approached her car, the GSP said.
The girl pulled behind a church and continued into a nearby parking lot with no exit.
When the trooper tried to use his car to block the Mercedes, the girl rammed into the right side of the trooper’s vehicle, “pushing it out of the way,” the GSP said.
The girl then tried to drive toward Howell Mill Road, but the trooper stopped her with a PIT maneuver, which is a controlled crash to force a car to a stop, according to the GSP.
Two or three passengers in the car got away.
“After further investigation it was found that the female was a 16-year-old runaway (who) was entered on GCIC (Georgia Crime Information Center) as a missing juvenile by Hapeville police," the GSP said.
The teen, who faces felony and traffic charges related to the pursuit, is also charged with driving under the influence.
She was left in the custody of Fulton County Juvenile intake officers after being cleared at Atlanta Medical Center.
