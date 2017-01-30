Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Teen with leukemia fires Taser at police officer to fulfill bucket-list wish

Ohio teen zaps cop with stun gun to fulfill bucket-list wish
Alyssa Elkins, 16, uses a Taser on Newark Police Sgt. Doug Bline at the Newark police headquarters in Ohio on Jan. 29, 2017. (Alan Miller/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Related

Uplifting

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEWARK, Ohio —

An Ohio teen with leukemia has fulfilled a stunning dying wish.

According to WCMH, doctors recently told Alyssa Elkins, 16, of Newark, that she has only four months to live, so she decided to make the most of the time she has left by making her bucket-list dreams come true.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

One of those wishes was to fire a Taser at someone.

On Sunday, Elkins got her chance with the help of Newark police. Elkins fired a stun gun at Sgt. Doug Bline, who volunteered for the task.

"It's unpleasant, to say the least, but for five seconds, if it makes somebody’s dream come true – especially in her situation – I think it was well worth it," Bline told WCMH.

>> Read more trending stories

She also zapped her uncle, State Trooper Josh Barry, The Associated Press reported.

Read more here or here.

 
 

Trending News

 
 