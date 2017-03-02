Teen hailed as hero for protecting niece during home invasion

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:04 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MONTCLAIR, Calif. —
A California teenager is being hailed as a hero after a man broke into her home while she was babysitting a 4-year-old girl.
The invasion was reported Monday afternoon, according to a Montclair police news release.
Police said the 14-year-old was babysitting when she heard a knock at the door.
When Savannah Jones looked out the peephole, a man she didn't know was on the porch, KTLA reported. She hid the little girl in the bathroom and called her own mother.
While she was on the phone, she heard the man kick in the door, so she went to hide with 4-year-old Zoyee, continuing to text her mother, telling KTLA that she was afraid the intruder would hear them.
">March 2, 2017
Young Girls Hide in Bathroom During Montclair Home Invasion: Police https://t.co/xoytmXbZcxpic.twitter.com/m9ZmdSC9pC— KTLA (@KTLA)https://t.co/xoytmXbZcxpic.twitter.com/m9ZmdSC9pC— KTLA (@KTLA) March 2, 2017
Young Girls Hide in Bathroom During Montclair Home Invasion: Police
Savannah's mother, Maria Muratalla, called a neighbor, who called police before checking out the home.
The intruder left after ransacking the house, but without finding the girls, police said.
Police searched the area, but did not find the man.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}