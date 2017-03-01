Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
When a Texas woman bought a new phone, she lost one of her most treasured items -- a voicemail from her late husband.
The message captured the last time Debora Taylor's husband said he loved her before he died from lung cancer in 2015, according to the KPRC report.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Taylor said she listened to the voicemail every day, to help her cope with the loss of her husband. She was devastated when the voicemail did not transfer to her new phone. A family friend reached out to KPRC, who contacted the woman's cellphone provider, AT&T.
The company was able to retrieve Taylor's treasured voicemail message from her late husband. She is grateful for the company's effort.
Taylor herself has been battling cancer but is in remission, according to KPRC.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}