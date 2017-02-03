Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Suspect sought after throwing homemade bomb into Cheesecake Factory, police say

cheesecake factory
Sign for The Cheesecake Factory. (Photo: Niall Kennedy/Flickr/Creative Commons)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PASADENA, Calif. —

Police are still searching for a man who they say threw a homemade explosive into a Cheesecake Factory restaurant on Thursday.

The incendiary device exploded, releasing heavy smoke as people were eating dinner around 6 p.m., according to KABC.

 >> Read more trending stories 

There were no injuries. The motive is unknown.

Witnesses described the suspect as six feet tall and dressed in black, according to Reuters.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad defused the device. The Pasadena police contacted the FBI as a precaution.

 
 

Trending News

 
 