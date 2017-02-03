Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PASADENA, Calif. —
Police are still searching for a man who they say threw a homemade explosive into a Cheesecake Factory restaurant on Thursday.
The incendiary device exploded, releasing heavy smoke as people were eating dinner around 6 p.m., according to KABC.
There were no injuries. The motive is unknown.
Witnesses described the suspect as six feet tall and dressed in black, according to Reuters.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad defused the device. The Pasadena police contacted the FBI as a precaution.
