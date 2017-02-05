Suspect arrested in brutal rape, murder of New York jogger

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:31 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
New York police have a suspect in custody in the high-profile murder of a 30-year-old jogger in New York City’s Queens borough last summer.
The body of Karina Vetrano was found in a park in Howard Beach not far from her home. She had been raped and strangled.
Police announced Sunday they are filing charges against a 20-year-old man identified as Chanel Lewis, who lives a couple of miles away from the park where Vetrano’s body was discovered.
">February 5, 2017
Subsequent to the investigation, Chanel Lewis, 20 y/o, is being held in connection to the homicide of Karina Vetrano. Charges are pending. pic.twitter.com/032ykQTn0d— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews)pic.twitter.com/032ykQTn0d— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 5, 2017
Subsequent to the investigation, Chanel Lewis, 20 y/o, is being held in connection to the homicide of Karina Vetrano. Charges are pending.
“Subsequent to the investigation, Chanel Lewis, 20 years old, is being held in connection to the homicide of Karina Vetrano. Charges are pending,” police tweeted.
Local news stations reported authorities used DNA tests to identify Lewis, matching DNA from the crime scene and Verdano.
Lewis did not know Vetrano, police said, and it was a chance encounter that led to the jogger’s murder.
Vetrano went for a run in Spring Creek Park on Aug. 2. Her father, a retired law enforcement officer, and another investigator, discovered Vetrano’s battered body in an area of the park known as The Weeds later that evening when she didn’t return home from her jog, according to local news reports.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}