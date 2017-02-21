Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 | Posted: 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Ryan DiPentima
Palm Beach Post
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —
A new survey has revealed a record number of manatees spotted in Florida’s waters.
According to CNN, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released findings indicating that over 6,000 manatees were spotted in Florida for the third consecutive year. The aerial survey showed that a preliminary total of 6,620 manatees were seen swimming in Florida’s water during the 2017 survey, up from the total of 6,250 in 2016 and 6,063 in 2015.
The findings signify an even more significant increase from the 1,267 creatures spotted in 1991.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service is considering changing the sea cow’s status from endangered to threatened, meaning that federal restrictions on things like boat speed and waterfront development may be lifted.
Read more at CNN.com.
