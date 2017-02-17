Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:54 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 | Posted: 8:54 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By Brett Rosner
WSBTV.com
HOUSTON —
Not all heroes wear capes – sometimes, they work at an indoor skydiving facility.
Jesse "Tex" Leos was helping customers at an iFly indoor skydiving facility in Houston this week when he made an amazing catch.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
A customer’s young son was standing on the counter when all of a sudden he lost his footing and fell back.
With his lightning-fast moves, Tex was able to grab for the boy, catching him before he fell head-first to the ground.
After returning the boy to his father, Tex turned to the surveillance camera and "flexed" and gave the thumbs up.
Tex posted the video to his Facebook page where dozens of his friends commented on the "insane" catch.
WHAT A CATCH! This worker - with lightning-fast moves - saved a little boy who fell off a counter: 2wsb.tv/2lqHcwJPosted by WSB-TV on Friday, February 17, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}