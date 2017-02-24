Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:25 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told an audience in Washington, D.C. on Thursday that she will keep her position on the nation's highest court for as long as she's able to do her job.
"I will do this job as long as I can do it full speed, and when I can't, that'll be the time I will step down," the 83-year-old associate justice said during an appearance at George Washington University, Bloomberg Politics reported.
Ginsburg, who has served on the Supreme Court since 1993, is the oldest judge on the bench. She was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton and is widely regarded as a liberal voice in the courtroom. Her age has fueled fears that she might retire in the coming years, however, which would provide an avenue to reshape the court into a more conservative body.
"At my age, you have to take it year by year," Ginsburg said in an interview Thursday on BBC's "Newsnight." "I'm hopeful, however, because my most senior colleague, the one who most recently retired, Justice John Paul Stevens, stepped down at age 90. So I have a way to go."
Ginsburg was careful not to talk about President Donald Trump during the interview. She was criticized last year after calling Trump a "faker," and she later said she regretted the comment.
She told "Newsnight" that America is "not experiencing the best of times" but, she said, she remains optimistic.
"A great man once said that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle. It is the pendulum. And when the pendulum swings too far in one direction, it will go back," she said. "Some terrible things have happened in the United States but one can only hope that we learn from those bad things."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}