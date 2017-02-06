Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 8:58 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By Corvaya Jeffries
Palm Beach Post
Gaga is just one of those artists you can’t NOT care about.
She’s always changing, always expressing herself through fashion and performance. And she never hesitates to break the status quo. Because of who she is, who she loves and how she communicates with the world, her life — as the public sees it — has become pure art.
All of this was made even more obvious through her half-time performance at Super Bowl 51. If you missed it, you missed out, but thanks to the NFL, you can redeem yourself.
">February 6, 2017
WOW. Amazing.@ladygaga's #PepsiHalftime Show!#SB51https://t.co/z9vCKRBKkC— NFL (@NFL)@ladygaga's #PepsiHalftime Show! 👏#SB51https://t.co/z9vCKRBKkC— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
WOW. Amazing.
With nothing bad to say about her 13 minutes at the Super Bowl, the better question is: What did I love the most?
1. Her tummy
No, seriously. She has a pooch. I know, I know. She’s not overweight, or even sloppy. So why am I mentioning her stomach at all? Because we’re living in a day where young girls and grown women compare themselves to the body types of Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Beyonce every single day. The “Born This Way” babe showed her imperfect-says-society tummy tonight, and not only did I think it was important, I thought it was empowering.
2. She was winded
Sounds like I’m hating, but trust, I’m not. She BLEW, okay? Like she really sang with all her might — and with little help. She jumped off a roof and danced like a maniac but still managed to fit in an angelic “Hi Mom, Hi Dad” during her flawless and passionate piano solo of “Million Reasons.” She proved she’s a real person.
3. The crowd of lights
The technology during the show had my eyes glued to the screen. I mean, a third of her lighting was from actual people holding lights and executing choreography with their hands and arms. Her performance was inclusive of so many people, not just her little monsters. She never leaves anyone out.
This performance will go down as one of the best Super Bowl halftime performances ever.
