New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

By Raj Prashad

FanBuzz

The New England Patriots rode Tom Brady’s arm to a historic 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

>> Complete Super Bowl LI content

AJC Super Bowl coverage | WSBTV.com Super Bowl coverage | Fox25Boston.com Super Bowl coverage | Statesman Super Bowl coverage

And now Tom Brady’s jersey has reportedly gone missing, according to USA Today:

"Brady looked flustered as he searched his locker area at NRG Stadium but was unable to locate the game-worn jersey that he donned in leading the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory.

"'It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,' Brady said as he called the security staff and team equipment managers to assist in the search."

>> Watch the clip here

Hey can someone give Tom Brady his jersey back? #SB51 (via @danhanzus) pic.twitter.com/cv99qUW4XY — NFL (@NFL) Hey can someone give Tom Brady his jersey back? #SB51 (via @danhanzus) pic.twitter.com/cv99qUW4XY— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017 ">February 6, 2017



>> Read more trending news



Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in the win, becoming the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls. It also was the first Super Bowl to go into overtime.​