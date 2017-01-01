The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's news conference during preparations for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Because we have not heard quite enough about Super Bowl LI (51), Google has released a list of the most searched-for recipes fans of the spectacle intend to serve during the big game.

In Florida, they are searching for spinach artichoke dip. Georgians want a good pico de gallo recipe. If you’re in Ohio, pulled pork pita nachos are likely on the Super Bowl party menu.

In Texas, where the game is to be played, it’s the iconic football cupcake – we’re assuming that’s a cupcake decorated with a football motif, not one made from a football.

What was the most searched for snack in the run-up to the game? Buffalo wings top the list. What’s the oddest snack? Well, that’s a personal choice, but homemade Oreos seem like a waste of time – you can buy those assembled in the cookie aisle.

What is the most indulgent snack – that has got to be the Tater Tot Casserole. Nicely played Oregon.

Here’s the state-by-state list of the most searched snack recipes

1. Alabama - Porchetta

2. Alaska - Spinach Quiche

3. Arizona - Cornbread Cake

4. Arkansas - Cheese Dip

5. California - Cupcakes

6. Colorado - Queso Dip

7. Connecticut - Cupcakes

8. Delaware - Chili

9. Florida - Spinach Artichoke Dip

10. Georgia - Pico De Gallo

11. Hawaii - Grilled Liempo (Grilled Pork Belly)

12. Idaho - Mac and Cheese

13. Illinois - Buffalo Chicken Dip

14. Indiana - Pulled Pork

15. Iowa - Artichoke Dip

16. Kansas - S'mores

17. Kentucky - Bean Salsa

18. Louisiana - Crabmeat, Shrimp and Spinach Dip

19. Maine - Spinach Caesar Salad

20. Maryland - Italian Meatballs

21. Massachusetts - Buffalo Chicken Dip

22. Michigan - Hamburger Sliders

23. Minnesota - Chili

24. Missouri - Chili

25. Mississippi - Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

26. Montana - Buttermilk Biscuits

27. Nebraska - Chicken Wings

28. Nevada - Cake Pops

29. New Hampshire - Tacos

30. New Jersey - Buffalo Wings

31. New Mexico - Fried Jalapeno Poppers

32. New York - Jalapeno Poppers

33. North Carolina - Buffalo Wings

34. North Dakota - Jalapeno Poppers

35. Ohio - Pulled Pork Pita Nachos

36. Oklahoma - Oven Mac and Cheese

37. Oregon - Tater Tot Casserole

38. Pennsylvania - Buffalo Chicken Dip

39. Rhode Island - Bean Dip

40. South Carolina - Pepperoni Dip

41. South Dakota - Creamy Chicken Casserole

42. Tennessee - Buffalo Chicken

43. Texas - Football Cupcakes

44. Utah - Chicken Broccoli Casserole

45. Vermont - Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

46. Virginia - Buffalo Chicken Dip

47. Washington - Baked Chicken Wings

48. West Virginia - Bacon Cheese Ball

49. Wisconsin - Buffalo Chicken Dip

50. Wyoming - Homemade Oreo Cookies