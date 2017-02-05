NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, congratulates New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

By Raj Prashad

FanBuzz

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell got an icy reception from Tom Brady fans after the New England Patriots powered to a stunning victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

>> Complete Super Bowl LI content

AJC Super Bowl coverage | WSBTV.com Super Bowl coverage | Fox25Boston.com Super Bowl coverage | Statesman Super Bowl coverage

The tension sprang from "Deflategate," a 2-year-old investigation over the alleged deflating of footballs during the 2015 AFC Championship game. Brady served a four-game suspension over the incident to begin the 2016 season.

>> Read more trending news

Fans got their revenge Sunday, booing as Goodell handed over the Vince Lombardi trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

"A lot has transpired over the last two years, and I don’t think that needs any explanation," Kraft told fans.

>> Watch the clip here

Fans mercilessly boo @nflcommish during the #SuperBowl trophy presentation pic.twitter.com/wQIrRLdpPI — Mashable (@mashable) Fans mercilessly boo @nflcommish during the #SuperBowl trophy presentation pic.twitter.com/wQIrRLdpPI— Mashable (@mashable) February 6, 2017 ">February 6, 2017



– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.