Super Bowl 2017: 6 stats from Falcons-Patriots matchup

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons wears a Super Bowl LI hat in the locker room after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons wears a Super Bowl LI hat in the locker room after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will play in Super Bowl LI, which Vegas oddsmakers are already predicting to be among the highest scoring on record.

>> Read more trending stories

Fueling those predictions are the results of Sunday’s 44-21 NFC Championship win by the Falcons over the Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome and the Patriots’ 36-17 win over Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship.

Here are six amazing feats to emerge from those outcomes:

NFC South is king

The Falcons' berth in Super Bowl LI means every team from the NFC South has reached a Super Bowl, becoming the only division - since the league realigned in 2002 - to do so. The New Orleans Saints (2010) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002) were crowned champs. The Carolina Panthers reached the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

">January 22, 2017

Tom Brady is a ‘Super’ guy

New England's Tom Brady will extend his NFL record for Super Bowl starts by a quarterback to seven. As a starter for 16 seasons, Brady has reached the Super Bowl 47 percent of the time.

">January 23, 2017

Ryan just scored again

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will be making his first Super Bowl in his ninth season. He is the first NFL quarterback to throw at least three touchdown passes in four straight postseason (2012 and 2016) games.

">January 23, 2017

Power couple

Entering their seventh Super Bowl together, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady have won 24 postseason games together - an NFL record.

">January 23, 2017

The unsung hero

Chris Hogan set a record for receiving yards by an undrafted player in a playoff game - 180 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In one game he surpassed his entire production at Monmouth, where he played one season catching 12 passes for 147 yards.

">January 23, 2017

Julio, the jet

Julio Jones finished the game NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers two yards shy of his own franchise postseason record of 182 yards, set in 2012 against the San Francisco 49ers. Jones, however, becomes the first player in the Super Bowl era with two games of 150 yards and two touchdowns in conference title games.

Furthermore, Jones is now one of three players with multiple postseason games of 180 receiving yards. Hall of Famers Fred Biletnikoff and Jerry Rice are the other.

">January 22, 2017