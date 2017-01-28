Study: Bald look is men’s ticket to dominance

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:42 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Losing your hair? Don’t worry about it, guys. And put away the Rogaine. The bald look is your ticket to dominance.
A University of Pennsylvania study found that men with shaved heads were rated as more dominant, a finding that could cause guys with male-pattern baldness to stop spending money on hair-restoring products and invest in shaving cream, USA Today reported.
The study opens with a gem of a quote from comedian Larry David, who observes that: "Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald man — there's your diamond in the rough."
The study conducted three experiments in which participants rated photos and descriptions of bald men and those with hair on characteristics such as dominance, confidence, masculinity and attractiveness. The studies found bald men were seen as more dominant, and were viewed as “taller and stronger” than men still in possession of their locks.
But dominance doesn't necessarily mean a guy is endowed with good looks. According to the study, in two out of the three experiments men with shaved heads were seen as considerably less attractive than those with a full head of hair. In one test, a shaved head aged a man by four years.
The study also concluded that shaved heads "are often found on men in traditionally masculine professions, so dominance may emerge through stereotypical associations with these figures."
That translates into some success for men with shiny heads. The study’s authors wrote that men with shaved heads will fare better in negotiations, based upon previous research that shows people are more likely to submit to dominant figures.
And shaving one’s head, the study concluded, would give a man more confidence, boost their perception of dominance and overcome the effects of losing hair.
"These men might better improve their well-being by finishing what Mother Nature has started," the study said.
It worked for actors like Bruce Willis, Yul Brynner and Telly Savalas.
Sharpen up those razors, guys.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}