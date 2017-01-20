Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:59 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | Posted: 7:59 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By WHIO.com
SALEM, Ohio —
A high student was injured and a person is in custody after authorities in Salem, Ohio, were called to a report of a school shooting early Friday, officials said.
The student's condition was not immediately known and deputies with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office declined to say what hospital the student was taken to.
The incident was contained by 8:20 a.m., with the shooter reportedly in custody.
Lilly Keller, a student at West Liberty, said she and her classmates were told over the loudspeaker that there was a shooter on campus and ordered to go on lockdown. She said she didn't know the shooter's identity.
Keller said students broke out windows and ran out of the school. They ran to a nearby house after being told to, she said.
Initial reports indicated the shot came through a window and hit someone in the boys’ bathroom near the science wing.
A firearm has reportedly been recovered.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
