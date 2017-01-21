Deadly storm tears through Mississippi

Trees and debris cover the ground after a tornado tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg, Miss., area early Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Mayor Johnny DuPree has signed an emergency declaration for the city, which reported "significant injuries" and structural damage. (Ryan Moore/WDAM-TV via AP)

A severe storm — including a tornado — tore through southern Mississippi early Saturday, damaging several buildings in Hattiesburg. Three people have been killed, The Associated Press reported.

A search and rescue operation has begun in Hattiesburg, Mayor Johnny DuPree said.

Most of the damage appeared to be in the downtown's outskirts, DuPree told CNN. A fire station was damaged, as was William Carey University.

Students at the private school reported minor injuries, university officials said. The university said on Twitter that all dormitory rooms and neighboring apartment buildings had been checked and cleared.

WWL tweeted that an 18-wheeler overturned in Wal-Mart parking lot in Petal, Mississippi.

At Southern Mississippi University, school officials tweeted that "multiple portions" of the school was experiencing flash flooding.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said that damage also was reported in Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties.