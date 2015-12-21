Steve Harvey reacts to epic Oscars gaffe

Steve Harvey holds up the card showing the winners after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez at the winner at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Las Vegas. According to the pageant, a misreading led the announcer to read Miss Colombia as the winner before they took it away and gave it to Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.(AP Photo/John Locher)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Get a feeling of deja-vu while watching Sunday's night's epic Oscars blunder? We're thinking TV personality Steve Harvey did, too.

At the end of the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony Sunday, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced that "La La Land" had won best picture after they reportedly were given the wrong category envelope – a duplicate of actress Emma Stone's card for best actress. When "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz revealed that "Moonlight" was the real winner, host Jimmy Kimmel stepped in to lighten the mood.

"Guys, this is very unfortunate, what happened," Kimmel joked. "Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this."

Kimmel was referring to Harvey's infamous blunder at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. Harvey incorrectly named Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez the winner, then later announced that he had meant to say Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach.

Harvey took to Twitter early Monday to weigh in on the Oscars mix-up.

"Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So... what I miss? #Oscars" he wrote, adding, "YOU KNOW I have something to say."

Later on his radio show, Harvey compared the two embarrassing incidents, commending the Oscars producers for standing with Beatty.

"I alone walked the walk of shame down the runway, no flowers in my hand, no crown on my head – just a microphone and a look of 'oh, hell no,'" Harvey joked. "Warren Beatty had the same 'oh, hell no' look on his face."

He added, "I can get Warren through this. Call me, Warren Beatty."

