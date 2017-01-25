GRAND RAPIDS, MI - NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon (C) listens to Trump speak during his final campaign rally on Election Day in the Devos Place November 8, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon (C) listens to Trump speak during his final campaign rally on Election Day in the Devos Place November 8, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Eric Webb

Austin American-Statesman

In a tweet Wednesday, President Donald Trump called for an investigation into massive voter fraud that he claims exists but of which he has provided no verifiable evidence.

The first measure mentioned looking into people registered to vote in two states. According to multiple reports later in the day, key members of Trump’s inner circle are themselves registered to vote in more than one state.

">January 25, 2017

">January 25, 2017

White House chief strategist and senior counselor Steve Bannon and treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin have both been registered to vote in more than one state, according to CNN. Bannon, previously a Breitbart executive, was registered in both New York and Florida, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune first reported.

According to The Washington Post, Bannon sent Florida elections officials a letter on Nov. 7 -- the day before Election Day -- asking to be removed from state voting rolls because he had moved to New York.

Sarasota County elections supervisor Ron Turner told The Post Wednesday that “none of us recall getting” the notification from Bannon.

>> Read more trending stories

Mnuchin is registered to vote in both New York and California, according to CNN.

Also on Wednesday, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold confirmed a report from Heat Street that Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter, is registered to vote in both New York and Pennsylvania.

">January 25, 2017

It is not illegal to be registered to vote in more than one state, contrary to Trump’s initial call for investigation. It is illegal to cast a ballot in more than one state, however.