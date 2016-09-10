By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

At least one celebrity doesn't seem to be buying President Donald Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama had Trump's phones wiretapped before the 2016 election.

>> Obama team fires back after Trump's wire tap accusation

>> Trump accuses Obama of tapping phone before election

The Hill reported that best-selling author and master of horror Stephen King penned a very short story about the allegations on Twitter.

>> Check it out here

>> Read more trending news