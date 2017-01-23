Fox News drops Stacey Dash, critics rejoice

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Actress Stacey Dash speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Frank Luna

Fox News contributor Stacey Dash hasn't been seen on the network since September, and she might not be returning any time soon.

Best known for her role in the 1995 movie "Clueless," the 50-year-old actress-turned-political-pundit supported Mitt Romney's presidential run in 2012 and from there, she became known as a champion of conservative values.

She earned a role at Fox News in 2014, authored "There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative" in 2016 and was an early vocal supporter of Donald Trump during his run for president.

Even though Dash's Twitter profile still reads "@Foxnews Contributor," and she's still tweeting charged political commentary, a network representative told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday that the decision to cut Dash loose and not extend her contract was made in September.

In 2015, she was temporarily suspended from Fox News for swearing during an on-air rant about President Barack Obama. She said Obama could "give a (expletive)" about terrorism.

Dash's views on transgender issues, as well as Middle Eastern immigration into the U.S. following the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooting caused more of a stir.

"It's tyranny by the minority," Dash said while discussing trans rights during a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Why do I have to suffer because you can't decide what you want to be that day? It's your body. So, it's your decision, right? We all make choices."

Dash went on to say that transgender people should go to the bathroom "in the bushes."

"I don't know what to tell you, but I'm not going to put my child's life at risk because you want to change a law. So that you can be comfortable with your beliefs -- which means I have to change my beliefs and my rights? No."

Dash also said that there should be no Black History Month because there isn't a white history month.

Many social media users were outspoken Sunday about their support of the network's decision to let Dash go.