Whose inauguration crowd was bigger, Trump or Obama?

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Spectators watch the inauguration proceedings on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Photos circulating online claim to compare the crowd size at former president Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration and Donald Trump's inauguration Friday.

Side by side photos show a significant difference in the amount of people that attended the events each year. The comparison shows a packed space at the National Mall for the 2009 inauguration and a sparce crowd for this year's inauguration.

But the comparison may not be accurate. It's unclear what time the two photos were taken.

An estimated 1.8 million people attended President Barack Obama's first inauguration.

Estimates ahead of Friday's inauguration, expected anywhere from 700,000 to 900,000 people -- about half the amount that turned out for Obama's first inauguration -- to attend the inauguration of the 45th president.

But final counts of attendees still aren't in. Official photos from Getty and the Associated Press of the inauguration of Donald Trump Friday afternoon showed a crowded National Mall during at the time he was officially sworn in.

Charles Seife, a mathematician and professor of journalism at New York University, said estimating crowds is difficult.

"The best way is by aerial photography ... Take pictures and count heads, but even that is fraught," Seife said, according to Vox. "Pictures are taken at particular times, and (crowd) density may change over time. You're not going to see everybody. People will be popping in and out of buildings. There are people under trees. You can get a pretty sizable estimate, but it's not perfectly accurate."

And even then, he said, estimates can be skewed.

"Almost everyone who has tried to make a crowd estimate has a vested interest in what the outcome of the estimate is," Seife said in a in 2011 interview. "Whenever you see a crowd estimate, you have to wonder where it's coming from."

For now, it's unclear just how many people attended the historic event this year.