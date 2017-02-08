Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Special needs student crowned in homecoming court at Los Angeles high school

Crown
Leon Neal/Getty Image
A special needs high school student was honored by her classmates and crowned winter homecoming duchess.

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

 A special needs student with Down syndrome and autism was honored by her classmates at a Los Angeles-area high school when they nominated her for the homecoming court.

Nicolette Morrison, a 10th grader at Northridge Academy High School, was chosen as the school’s winter homecoming duchess on Saturday night.

>> Read more trending news 

 “When they said Nicolette’s name the place was just on fire. They were cheering. They were stomping, the walls shaking,” Nicolette’s mother, Cynthia Morrison, told KABC TV.

 

“It was amazing.”

Morrison said is was a joyful occasion for to see how much Nicolette’s classmates liked her.

“You just can’t get any more happy. Then, of course, you want to cry because you’re so happy, “ she said.

 
 

Trending News

 
 