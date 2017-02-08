A special needs high school student was honored by her classmates and crowned winter homecoming duchess.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A special needs student with Down syndrome and autism was honored by her classmates at a Los Angeles-area high school when they nominated her for the homecoming court.

Nicolette Morrison, a 10th grader at Northridge Academy High School, was chosen as the school’s winter homecoming duchess on Saturday night.

>> Read more trending news

“When they said Nicolette’s name the place was just on fire. They were cheering. They were stomping, the walls shaking,” Nicolette’s mother, Cynthia Morrison, told KABC TV.

“It was amazing.”

Morrison said is was a joyful occasion for to see how much Nicolette’s classmates liked her.

“You just can’t get any more happy. Then, of course, you want to cry because you’re so happy, “ she said.