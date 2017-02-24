Snowboarder safe after spending freezing night on mountain

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A California snowboarder who spent the night on a mountain in freezing weather was rescued early Wednesday, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The 32-year-old man from Los Angeles apparently got lost Tuesday after skiing out of bounds at the Heavenly Mountain Ski Resort, the Bee reported. A helicopter crew from the California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Operations department helped locate the man and hoist him to safety.

The man was taken to the CHP post in South Lake Tahoe and then to a hospital for treatment of cold-related injuries, according to a CHP news release.

The CHP cited the incident as a reminder for skiers and snowboarders to obey out-of-bound markers in ski areas.

"With the large amount of snow that has fallen this year, it is very easy to become trapped in deep snow and possible to freeze to death," the Bee reported, citing the CHP news release.


















