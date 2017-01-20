'SNL' writer under fire for Barron Trump tweet

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:26 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
By Douglas Barclay
“Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich has come under intense criticism after she made a joke about 10-year-old Barron Trump that many felt was in poor taste.
Barron, the son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, has been the subject of internet attention as he often appears nervous or bored during his father’s political events.
After watching his behavior at the presidential inauguration Friday, Rich joked that Barron would be the first home-schooled shooter.
“Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” Rich wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.
But the tweet was up long enough to stoke the ire of some Twitter users.
">January 20, 2017
The fact that writers and other people are willing to attack Barron Trump, a ten year-old, just shows how much we really needed change.— Jack Murphy (@RealJack)January 20, 2017
The fact that writers and other people are willing to attack Barron Trump, a ten year-old, just shows how much we really needed change.— Jack Murphy (@RealJack)
">January 20, 2017
SNL writer no doubt thinks bullying a 10-year-old CHILD is hilarious. This is truly sick. LEAVE BARRON ALONE! pic.twitter.com/Px7XnvMaZe— Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard)pic.twitter.com/Px7XnvMaZe— Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) January 20, 2017
SNL writer no doubt thinks bullying a 10-year-old CHILD is hilarious. This is truly sick. LEAVE BARRON ALONE!
Rich has since made her account’s tweets protected.
