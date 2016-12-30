Smart TVs can be just as vulnerable to hackers as other devices

By Jason Stoogenke

WSOCTV.com

Many people recently received smart TVs, but even though they offer a lot in new technology, they can be a target for hackers.

Like mobile devices, hackers can steal personal information from smart TVs.

They can also install malware, put on ransomware or just sit back and monitor a victim's online habits to exploit them later.

Cybersecurity expert Ali Alwan of SecurityScorecard said there are four things that he would do to protect himself with a smart TV: