Posted: 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Slave skit at middle school outrages Virginia mom, district investigating

A middle school in Virginia is investigating a teacher over a racial incident involving African American students playing slaves in a history lesson skit.

A Virginia woman is angry and upset after she accused a teacher at her son’s school of asking African American students to play slaves in a history skit while white children played noblemen.

Tamika Derozen said her son was offended by the lesson and did not want to participate, but he didn’t know what to do.

Derozen told WHSV TV that the principal of Shelburne Middle School apologized after she complained about the incident. But it didn’t end there. The teacher then showed students a clip from “Roots,” a miniseries about slavery, explaining to students why black children should play slaves, Derozen said.

Staunton City Schools superintendent Linda Reviea issued a statement condemning the incident. She also said the district is investigating.

“If such behavior occurred, it is grossly inappropriate, insensitive and contradictory to the values of our school division and will not be tolerated,” Reviea said.

“At all times we expect our teachers and staff to be positive role models and demonstrate sound judgement.”

 
 

