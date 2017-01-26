Singer Amy Grant’s daughter donates kidney to best friend

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:27 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. —
Singer Amy Grant’s daughter on Tuesday gave a special gift to her best friend -- one of her kidneys.
Gloria Mills Chapman, whose nickname is Millie, is recovering well, as is her friend, Kathryn Dudley. Millie Chapman, 27, told WKRN News 2 in Nashville on Wednesday that she was in New York City, at a Yankees game, when she learned that Dudley was going into active kidney failure. Dudley, who was diagnosed at age 13 with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), has been on a waiting list for a transplant for about two years.
FSGS causes scarring in the glomeruli, the tiny filtering units that clean a person's blood, according to the National Kidney Foundation. Medications such as corticosteroids, immunosuppressive drugs, ACE inhibitors and dieuretics can treat symptoms and slow down progression of the disease, but it is a chronic condition that cannot be cured. Patients who develop kidney failure ultimately need a transplant or dialysis to stay alive.
Chapman responded immediately when she learned her friend would need a new kidney.
"OK, well, take mine," she texted Dudley. "I have two. You need one."
Testing showed that both young women have the same blood type, O-positive.
“We’ve been friends for pretty much forever,” Dudley told the news station. “Turns out we’re not just best friends, but our antibodies are, too.”
The friends are doing so well that doctors anticipated discharging Chapman on Thursday. Dudley could go home as soon as Friday.
Word of the friend's unique situation got out when Chapman's father and Grant's first husband, singer-songwriter Gary Chapman, requested prayers on his Facebook page Monday night.
“They’ve known each other their entire lives and, when Kathryn was in need, (it) turns out Millie was a perfect match,” Gary Chapman wrote. “I’m so proud of her, words fail me.”
This is my oldest daughter, Gloria Mills Chapman. Tomorrow morning she is donating a kidney to her best friend, Kathryn....Posted by Gary Chapman Singer/Songwriter on Monday, January 23, 2017
He updated his followers after the surgery, telling his fans that both young women were doing well.
“Millie is out of surgery and everything is looking good. She’ll be hurting for a while, but healing is underway,” he wrote.
Grant also posted the news Wednesday on her Facebook page, saying that she and her family were “so proud of Millie’s selfless act of friendship, and (we) are grateful that both girls are doing well after yesterday’s surgeries.” WKRN reported that Grant had barely left the hospital during her daughter's stay, and Gary Chapman was seen Wednesday helping Millie walk up and down the hallways.
Grant and Gary Chapman, who divorced in 1999 after 17 years of marriage, have three children together. Grant also has a 15-year-old daughter with her second husband, country singer-songwriter Vince Gill.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}