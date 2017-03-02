Should golf rules change to make game easier, faster?

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
tThe rules on the golf course could be changing and it could be the biggest adjustment since the first rules were published in 1744.
The U.S. Golf Association and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club are looking to change the rule book, slashing the number of rules from 34 to 24, USA Today reported.
Once decided, there will be six months for players to comment with the plan to implement the rules in January 2019.
March 2, 2017
From the feedback period to reviewing, writing and approving, here are the key dates in the #GolfRules2019 process.
From the feedback period to reviewing, writing and approving, here are the key dates in the
The changes can't come soon enough for some.
"The game is going to die because it's too slow, two difficult and there's too many rules," Kevin Kisner told USA Today. "Our generation wants instant everything. You can pull out a phone and Google anything, but you have you pull out a rule book that's got 700 pages to figure out what rule infraction you broke."
The changes include:
March 1, 2017
Proposed USGA/R&A rule changes to modernize the game
Proposed USGA/R&A rule changes to modernize the game
Some of the changes are being embraced, while others are not being accepted by all players.
March 1, 2017
USGA has gotten the rules changes right. This is a great start to modernizing the rules for both pace of play and simplicity!! — Paula Creamer (@ThePCreamer)
USGA has gotten the rules changes right. This is a great start to modernizing the rules for both pace of play and simplicity!!
March 1, 2017
Change is the price of survival. Kudos to the @RandA & @USGA for taking steps to help modernize our game for today's fast-paced world. — Gary Player (@garyplayer)
Change is the price of survival. Kudos to the
March 1, 2017
I applaud the @USGA & @RandA for the common sense changes to make the #RulesofGolf more fair & logical, as well as much easier to understand — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA)
I applaud the
March 1, 2017
Maybe there should be professional rules and amateur rules because I'm not getting a good vibe about some of these proposed changes — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59)
Maybe there should be professional rules and amateur rules because I'm not getting a good vibe about some of these proposed changes— Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59)
To read more on the rule changes, click here.
March 1, 2017
Take an interactive journey through the history of golf's Rules. — USGA (@USGA)
Take an interactive journey through the history of golf's Rules.
