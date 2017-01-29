Shooting at Quebec mosque leaves 6 dead, 8 injured

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
QUEBEC CITY —
Six people are dead after gunfire broke out at a Quebec mosque Sunday, police said early Monday.
Eight people were also wounded at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City, police said. Two suspects have been arrested, the CBC reported.
A witness told the CBC that two masked shooters opened fire before 8 p.m.
"The bullets hit people that were praying," the witness, who declined to be identified, told the CBC. "People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decried the violence.
“Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City,” he tweeted.
Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.
">January 30, 2017
January 30, 2017
Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)
Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)
Canadian officials are calling the incident a terrorist act.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}