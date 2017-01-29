Shooting at Quebec mosque leaves 6 dead, 8 injured

Police survey the scene after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families. (Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press via AP)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Six people are dead after gunfire broke out at a Quebec mosque Sunday, police said early Monday.

Eight people were also wounded at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City, police said. Two suspects have been arrested, the CBC reported.

A witness told the CBC that two masked shooters opened fire before 8 p.m.

"The bullets hit people that were praying," the witness, who declined to be identified, told the CBC. "People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decried the violence.

“Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City,” he tweeted.

Canadian officials are calling the incident a terrorist act.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.