Country star and “The Voice" finalist Meghan Linsey just opened up about the scary health battle she’s been facing since being bitten by a brown recluse spider on Feb. 12. She says, “The scenario is literally on the top of my nightmare list,” and we’ve got to agree this is absolutely terrifying.

Hey guys! I know I've been MIA on social media for a while, so I wanted to fill you all in on what's going on. 9 days... Posted by Meghan Linsey on Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Meghan writes, “I woke up to a stinging sensation on my face. I looked and in my right hand was a dead spider. Somehow while I was sleeping, a spider had bit me and I had killed it.”

Immediately, Meghan felt stinging pain, so she put the spider in a plastic bag and went to the urgent care center. As you can see from the photos, Meghan experienced extreme swelling, as well as terrible nerve pain in her face, muscle spasms and a full body rash.

She says, “It really has been rough.”

Thanks to some good doctors and medicine, Meghan is on the road to recovery. She adds, “I know I’m not completely out of the woods on this, but I am so incredibly grateful for my health and I will never take it for granted again. Your thoughts and prayers are much appreciated.”

Ever the trooper, Meghan is headed to Alaska for some shows coming up March 9 and 10.