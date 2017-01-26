Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:08 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Sheriff pulled over for speeding insists he get a ticket

View Larger
Mike Chitwood
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood (WFTV)

Related

People in the News

More

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By WFTV

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —

A Florida sheriff pulled over for speeding last week insisted he receive a ticket for the violation.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was in his unmarked car Friday when one of his own deputies pulled him over for speeding. The new sheriff was clocked going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Chitwood said he wanted "to set an example" for his agency.

He was stopped a day after Volusia County settled a lawsuit for a deputy-related crash. The agency also is doing an internal investigation regarding a Dec. 20 crash involving another deputy who was speeding.

Chitwood said the sergeant stopped him and they talked briefly before going their separate ways. But Chitwood said he later realized he was wrong, called the sergeant and asked him to write the ticket.

He's already paid the $281 citation.

 
 

Trending News

 
 