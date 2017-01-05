By Carlin Becker

Actress Shannen Doherty has completed radiation therapy for her breast cancer and made sure to thank the doctors who have been with her every step of the way.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the star paid tribute to her doctors, and of course, to Maggie, her radiotherapy treatment machine, whom she introduced to fans earlier this week.

“Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick. Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna,Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie,” she wrote as the caption. “And a big thank you to Maggie. Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here’s hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!!”

Doherty then added the hashtags #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer.

Doherty will now move on to taking immunotherapy drugs, which will stimulate her immune system to kill her cancer cells.