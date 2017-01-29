By Carson Colvin

After a routine maintenance check, seven bricks of what is believed to be cocaine were discovered on an American Airlines plane at the air carrier's maintenance base in north Tulsa.

American Airlines said once the drugs were discovered Sunday evening, authorities were immediately contacted.

The Boeing 757 came from Bogota, Colombia, and also had a stop in Miami.

A maintenance worker found the packages near an electronics bay near the nose gear.

The worker called the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which sent officers out to investigate.

The Sheriff's Office said the total weight was 12 kilograms, with 2 kilograms of packing material.

The drugs found inside are believed to be cocaine and will be sent to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for testing.