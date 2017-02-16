Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Second arrest made after death of North Korean leader’s half-brother

Kuala Lumpur General Hospital
Rahman Roslan / Getty Images
Police officers guard the entrance of the forensic department of Kuala Lumpur General Hospital, where the body of Kim Jong-nam was believed to be on Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's older half-brother Kim Jong Nam was killed in Malaysia on Monday, Malaysian police said. 

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A second woman was arrested Thursday in the alleged murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

The woman, who was carrying an Indonesian passport, was arrested at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, the Royal Malaysian Police said in a statement.

Kim Jong Nam died Monday morning after allegedly being poisoned at the airport, CNN reported. The first arrest was made Wednesday when a woman carrying a Vietnamese travel document was taken into custody by police at the airport, CNN reported. She was due to appear in court Thursday.

Kim was about to board a flight to Macau when he was attacked. He went to a counter at the Kuala Lumpur airport asking for help, Royal Malaysia Police said.

A Malaysian official told CNN that he was then taken to an airport clinic, which decided to send him to the hospital. He died en route.

 
 

Trending News

 
 