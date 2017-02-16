Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A second woman was arrested Thursday in the alleged murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, CNN reported.
The woman, who was carrying an Indonesian passport, was arrested at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, the Royal Malaysian Police said in a statement.
Kim Jong Nam died Monday morning after allegedly being poisoned at the airport, CNN reported. The first arrest was made Wednesday when a woman carrying a Vietnamese travel document was taken into custody by police at the airport, CNN reported. She was due to appear in court Thursday.
Kim was about to board a flight to Macau when he was attacked. He went to a counter at the Kuala Lumpur airport asking for help, Royal Malaysia Police said.
A Malaysian official told CNN that he was then taken to an airport clinic, which decided to send him to the hospital. He died en route.
