Even the absence of Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy didn't stop "Saturday Night Live" from taking on President Donald Trump's administration.

The cold open for this week's episode, hosted by "Hidden Figures" star Octavia Spencer, took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions with a "Forrest Gump" parody.

"Hello, my name is Jeff – Jeff Sessions," Kate McKinnon's Sessions, seated on a bus stop bench with a box of chocolates in his lap, told Leslie Jones. "I'm the attorney general of the whole United States."

While telling Jones about how "being in the government is so fun," McKinnon-as-Sessions took a jab at Conway, who made headlines last week when a photo of her kneeling on an Oval Office couch went viral.

"This is my best good friend Kellyanne," McKinnon said, showing the photo to Jones. "She ain't got no legs."

"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017



(Throughout the episode, McKinnon, playing Conway, mimicked the White House senior adviser's position in the viral image, photobombing other segments while kneeling and texting.)

Meme of the week: #KateMcKinnon as Kellyanne Conway on #SNL pic.twitter.com/9VGF6jToXX — Richard Hine (@richardhine) March 5, 2017



In the opening sketch, other bus passengers – including unnamed passers-by (Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant), Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) and Minny from "The Help" (Spencer) – sat next to McKinnon on the bench.

"I had a bad week," McKinnon's Sessions told Mooney. "Started out real good. President made a great speech. Folks were thrilled on account of it was real words in a row for a whole hour. We were all as happy as a monkey with a peanut machine. Then I went to bed. I got 800 messages and phone alerts saying I was a sneaky little liar. I didn't know what to do, so my lawyer said, 'Run, Jeffrey, run! So I started running and running."

Later, Bennett's Putin appeared.

"This meeting never happened," he said, to which McKinnon's Sessions replied, "I wasn't going to remember it anyway."

But Spencer's appearance as Minny really took the cake – or, rather, the pie.

"Are you Jeff Sessions – the one Coretta Scott King wrote that letter about?" she asked.

"I have a pie that I baked especially for you," she added in a reference to a less-than-appetizing confection from "The Help."

