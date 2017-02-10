Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination

Several slices of Colby-Jack cheese (File Photo)

By WSOCTV.com

Wisconsin-based cheese maker Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling a specialty cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.

Sargento announced that Longhorn Colby cheese may be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes.

The products were distributed nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported.

Recalled:

6.84-ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017

8-ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017.

Sargento also recalled some products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese.

No other Sargento products are affected.

