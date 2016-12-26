LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 05: Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the #BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on August 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 05: Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the #BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on August 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In the wake of former Wham! singer George Michael's death, many fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences.

>> Read more trending stories

Among them was actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, who had good intentions, but initially offered condolences for the wrong famous singer.

"Do you really want to hurt me, 2016?" the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star wrote on social media. "Not Boy George ... I was truly one of his biggest fans #RIPBoyGeorge."

Sarah Michelle Gellar's mistake though.. pic.twitter.com/dY2Pe1SC1c — Lu Siobhan Reason (@LuReason) December 25, 2016

While Boy George and George Michael are both iconic artists that saw success in the 1980s in Britain as well as the U.S., the two men are not one in the same.

Gellar deleted her post and corrected her mistake Sunday afternoon.

"Just as sad when you get the correct information - #ripGeorgeMichael," she wrote. "And for the record, yes, I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael. I heard incorrectly."

Just as sad when you get the correct information- #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me- it's still so sad — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 25, 2016

And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael- I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016

Boy George offered his own tribute to George Michael, who died Christmas Day at the age of 53.

"I am thinking of (George Michael's) family, friends and fans right now," Boy George wrote on Twitter. "He was so loved, and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can't believe he is gone. I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms."