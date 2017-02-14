Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:51 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By Jason Kelly and Sarabeth Ackerman
WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. —
Almost 3,000 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas will wake up Monday morning in the port from which they never disembarked.
Safety issues over life vests held the ship at Florida's Port Canaveral overnight, and passengers had to remain aboard because U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents had gone home for the evening.
The ship was originally scheduled to set sail at 5 p.m. Monday.
An announcement could be heard in cellphone footage shot by a passenger.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we do apologize for the inconvenience in our delayed sailing,” an employee said.
Royal Caribbean hasn’t responded to WFTV.com’s request for comment.
“We passed our previous inspection, but the U.S. Coast Guard would like for us to change the jackets immediately,” the company said on Twitter.
The ship is expected to depart the port Tuesday afternoon.
Passengers were making irate posts on social media Monday night.
“Instead of a Caribbean vacation, I get to spend the night in an industrial shipyard,” passenger John Shingara said. “Thanks, no thanks.”
">February 14, 2017
@Royalcaribbean instead of a Caribbean vacation I get to spend the night in an industrial shipyard. Thanks no ... https://t.co/rwNJnH05fo— John Shingara (@BearsFanLurch)@Royalcaribbean instead of a Caribbean vacation I get to spend the night in an industrial shipyard. Thanks no ... https://t.co/rwNJnH05fo— John Shingara (@BearsFanLurch) February 14, 2017
Royal Caribbean wrote back to Shingara, apologizing for the situation.
“We’re sorry about the delay, John,” the company posted on Twitter. “We’re working to get going ASAP, and appreciate your patience.”
">February 14, 2017
Twitter user Jeremy Taylor also posted about the delay on departing from port.
“Come on, man,” he wrote. “First the captain makes an announcement we are leaving early morning, now we are delayed until (2 p.m.).”
">February 14, 2017
@RoyalCaribbean come on man. 1st the Captain makes an announcement we are leaving early morning. Now we are delayed until 1400. #Unsatisfied— Jeremy Taylor (@Jktaylor1)@RoyalCaribbean come on man. 1st the Captain makes an announcement we are leaving early morning. Now we are delayed until 1400. #Unsatisfied— Jeremy Taylor (@Jktaylor1) February 14, 2017
After Royal Caribbean responded with an apology, Taylor continued to voice his frustration.
">February 14, 2017
@Jktaylor1 We're sorry about the delay, Jeremy. We're working hard to depart as soon as we can, and appreciate your patience.— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean)@Jktaylor1 We're sorry about the delay, Jeremy. We're working hard to depart as soon as we can, and appreciate your patience.— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) February 14, 2017
“I understand delays for maintenance, but not preventable safety violations,” he wrote.
">February 14, 2017
@RoyalCaribbean I understand delays for maintenance but not preventable safety violations— Jeremy Taylor (@Jktaylor1)@RoyalCaribbean I understand delays for maintenance but not preventable safety violations— Jeremy Taylor (@Jktaylor1) February 14, 2017
