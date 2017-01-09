Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —
During Sunday's Golden Globes, actor Ryan Gosling accepted the award for best actor in a comedy or musical for "La La Land."
The 34-year-old began his acceptance speech by joking about the common mix-up between him and fellow Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds before he thanked his co-star, Emma Stone, and "La La Land's" writer and director, Damien Chazelle.
"You don't get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people, and there's just no time to thank everyone," Gosling said.
He used the remainder of his speech to thank his partner, actress Eva Mendes, for her support during his filming of the movie.
"I would just like to try and thank one person properly. While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said. "If she hadn’t taken all that on so I that could have this experience, there would surely be someone else up here other than me today."
.@RyanGosling's #GoldenGlobes speech is so heartfelt. pic.twitter.com/mnWYcH120v .
Gosling and Mendes, 42, began dating after they starred together in 2011's "The Place Beyond the Pines." The couple welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda, in September 2014, and their second daughter, Amada, in April 2016.
"Sweetheart, thank you," Gosling said. "To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you. And if I may, I'd like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez."
Mendez died at the age 53 on April 17, days before the birth of the couple's second child.
