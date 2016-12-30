Russian malware found on Vermont electric-company laptop

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | Posted: 10:24 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By Fox25Boston.com
A Vermont electric company has confirmed that Russian malware was found on a company laptop.
Burlington Electric Department said that Thursday night, they were alerted by the Department of Homeland Security about the presence of a malware code used in Grizzly Steppe - the name Homeland Security has applied to a Russian campaign linked to recent hacks.
Burlington Electric said it quickly scanned all computers in their system for the malware's signature. The malware was found on one laptop, which was not connected to its grid systems.
The company said it immediately isolated the laptop and alerted federal officials. Burlington Electric said it is working with federal officials to trace this malware and prevent any infiltration attempts.
Burlington Electric Department Statement in Response to Reports of Russian Hacking of Vermont Electric Grid FOR...Posted by Burlington Electric Department on Friday, December 30, 2016
