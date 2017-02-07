Rosie O'Donnell says she'd play Steve Bannon on 'SNL' if asked

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Frank Luna
Rare.us
NEW YORK —
Rosie O’Donnell says she’s ready to serve. And by "serve," she means taking on the role of controversial White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live."
>> White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer weighs in on Melissa McCarthy's 'SNL' sketch
After Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on last week’s show received rave reviews – and reportedly “rattled” President Donald Trump – O’Donnell, one of Trump’s longtime public sparring partners, was suggested to be the perfect person to play Bannon.
>> Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin returns as 'SNL' takes on Trump
She said she's in if asked.
">February 7, 2017
@calvininsf - i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready— ROSIE (@Rosie)@calvininsf - i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017
">February 7, 2017
#BannoninChiefhttps://t.co/UVkK2D6byX— ROSIE (@Rosie)#BannoninChiefhttps://t.co/UVkK2D6byX— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017
">February 7, 2017
available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw— ROSIE (@Rosie)https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017
available - if called i will serve !!!
Politico reported that Trump was particularly bothered that Spicer was played by woman. Spicer said the spoof was “funny,” but the president allegedly was less amused.
Word of Trump’s disapproval of Spicer being portrayed by a female prompted the O’Donnell idea to surface on Twitter. Asked if she was willing to “take one for the team” by playing Bannon, who was depicted as the Grim Reaper in last week’s opening scene, O’Donnell wrote: “i am here to serve – alec has Trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready."
