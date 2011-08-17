Robbery gone awry leaves 5 injured, 1 dead at Texas mall

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:18 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
File photo
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SAN ANTONIO —
Five people were injured and a citizen trying to stop a robbery gone awry was killed at a Texas mall.
Shots fired were reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio.
"What we have here is a robbery that went, really, really bad," San Antonio police Chief William McManus said.
The robbers tried holding up a Kay Jewelers when two citizens tried to intervene, McManus said. One of the citizens was shot by one of the robbers. The other, who had a concealed weapons license, shot the robber. The second robber ran through the mall in a different direction.
Investigators are still looking for the second individual.
"It's absolutely senseless," McManus said. "This is the second time that a good Samaritan was killed trying to intervene in a crime to help the victim. It's absolutely senseless."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
