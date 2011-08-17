Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:18 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Robbery gone awry leaves 5 injured, 1 dead at Texas mall

View Larger
Police lights

File photo

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN ANTONIO —

Five people were injured and a citizen trying to stop a robbery gone awry was killed at a Texas mall.

Shots fired were reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio.

"What we have here is a robbery that went, really, really bad," San Antonio police Chief William McManus said.

>> Read more trending stories

The robbers tried holding up a Kay Jewelers when two citizens tried to intervene, McManus said. One of the citizens was shot by one of the robbers. The other, who had a concealed weapons license, shot the robber. The second robber ran through the mall in a different direction.

Investigators are still looking for the second individual.

"It's absolutely senseless," McManus said. "This is the second time that a good Samaritan was killed trying to intervene in a crime to help the victim. It's absolutely senseless."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 
 

Trending News

 
 