Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:23 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 | Posted: 2:56 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
The mother of the late Michael Jackson has filed a restraining order against her nephew, TMZ and Entertainment Tonight reported.
According to TMZ, Katherine Jackson filed the restraining order after claiming to be the victim of elder abuse at the hands of "abusive con-man" Trent Lamar Jackson. In the legal documents, Jackson claims that Trent Jackson manipulated her over the years to gain control of her finances, alienate her from her children and stay rent-free in her guest house.
Documents say that Trent started working as Katherine Jackson's driver, but over time, he "infiltrated (her) business and personal affairs."
She claimed that her nephew has been taking money from her accounts, and said she often had to hide in her closet to call her children.
"He would often 'check on her accounts,' and Mrs. Jackson believes he is/was taking money out of her accounts. Trent also has several credit cards in his possession that belong to Mrs. Jackson ... She believe he is using them for his personal and financial gains," documents claim. "Mrs. Jackson has to hide in her closet to speak to her kids so she can speak freely. Trent bullies Mrs. Jackson into submission, though she is his employer and the matriarch of the family."
The 86-year-old Jackson matriarch is currently living in London while she's sorting through the legal matter, according to ET. TMZ reported that Jackson fears Trent, 52, will get violent with her upon her return to the US after she revealed his harmful conduct.
Katherine Jackson also said that on Feb. 3, with the sheriff present, she tried to fire her nephew from his six-figure income job as her driver, but Trent Jackson left the scene when deputies arrived.
"Mrs. Jackson will have moments of strength, and tell her kids that Trent is abusing her, and by the time they get Adult Protections Services to the house, he has convinced her by crying or begging, not to report him, and the cycle starts all over," papers claim, according to ET. "She has had enough. Her health is fragile, and she is tired of being frightened. She cannot endure Trent's bullying, intimidating, and manipulating ways towards her anymore."
The restraining order, granted on Wednesday, requires Trent to stay 100 yards away from Jackson, move out of the guest house and return all keys to her.
