Report: Top 10 'best' states list released

Updated: 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
By Fiza Pirani
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Not a single southern state is listed among the best 10 states in the nation.
The best state in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s first-ever best states ranking, is Massachusetts. The New England state ranked in the top five for health care, education and economy.
Louisiana ranked last overall and last in the crime category.
To come up with the list, analysts studied 68 metrics across seven categories including health care, education, infrastructure, crime, opportunity, economy and government.
Data was pulled from McKinsey & Company’s Leading States Index to create a state-by-state comparison of index scores for each metric, which were ultimately calculated into weighted averages.
Analysts also examined government data from agencies like the U.S. Census Bureau and consulted with experts in each category. The metrics were pulled from 2013 or later.
>> RELATED: More about the study and its methodology
Here are the top 10 best states, according to U.S. News:
1. Massachusetts
2. New Hampshire
3. Minnesota
4. North Dakota
5. Washington
6. Iowa
7. Utah
8. Maryland
9. Colorado
10. Vermont
New York ranked No. 17; Florida ranked No. 24; North Carolina ranked No. 25; Pennsylvania ranked No. 30; Ohio ranked No. 35; Georgia ranked No. 36; Texas ranked No. 38; and Tennessee ranked No. 39.
Read more at U.S. News & World Report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}