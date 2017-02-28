Report: Top 10 'best' states list released

BOSTON - OCTOBER 10: Sailboats are seen on the Charles River with the boston skyline line in the backround October 10, 2003 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Hancock Tower is on the far Lefthand side. (Photo by William B. Plowman/Getty Images)

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Not a single southern state is listed among the best 10 states in the nation.

The best state in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s first-ever best states ranking, is Massachusetts. The New England state ranked in the top five for health care, education and economy.

Louisiana ranked last overall and last in the crime category.

To come up with the list, analysts studied 68 metrics across seven categories including health care, education, infrastructure, crime, opportunity, economy and government.

Data was pulled from McKinsey & Company’s Leading States Index to create a state-by-state comparison of index scores for each metric, which were ultimately calculated into weighted averages.

Analysts also examined government data from agencies like the U.S. Census Bureau and consulted with experts in each category. The metrics were pulled from 2013 or later.

Here are the top 10 best states, according to U.S. News:

1. Massachusetts

2. New Hampshire

3. Minnesota

4. North Dakota

5. Washington

6. Iowa

7. Utah

8. Maryland

9. Colorado

10. Vermont

New York ranked No. 17; Florida ranked No. 24; North Carolina ranked No. 25; Pennsylvania ranked No. 30; Ohio ranked No. 35; Georgia ranked No. 36; Texas ranked No. 38; and Tennessee ranked No. 39.

